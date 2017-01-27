Pawpaw floats record label, unveils 2 artistes
NOLLYWOOD star, Osita Iheme, popularly called Pawpaw has finally floated his long awaited record label, Young Boss Records. And to show that he is ready to take over the music industry, the actor recently signed a mouth-watering recording deal with two young and talented artistes, Barrister Max and Charisma, who are currently dictating the pace on his fresh label.
The post Pawpaw floats record label, unveils 2 artistes appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story