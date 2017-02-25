Paulse relishing Chiefs showdown
The 34-year-old, who has started the last two games for the Urban Warriors, is relishing his side’s showdown against the Soweto giants in what he expects to be an entertaining encounter at Athlone Stadium.
“A Kaizer Chiefs game is always a big game, regardless what your form is like in the league in build-up to playing against them – playing against them is always a great occasion and something I really enjoy,” he told his club’s website.
“When Kaizer Chiefs are doing well, everyone in the PSL, in fact, the whole South Africa is more interested, more fans co Read Full Story