August 04, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Patosi relishing PSL challenge

READ: CT City unveil 2017/18 kit The ASD Academy product signed for Belgian top-flight side KSC Lokeren six years ago, bypassing the South African professional football ranks as he began his career abroad. The 24-year-old opted for a return to his home town as he signed for ambitious Absa Premiership club City in June, yet says it doesn’t feel strange making his domestic league debut so late in his career. “It doesn’t feel weird – I come from Khayelitsha,” he tells KickOff.com. “They say South Africans like to play using a lot of touches, and I grew up playing those kind of games, so it’s been easy to adapt at training. I know a few of the guys from the national team as well, and know the culture already from there.” The talented midfielder does however feel there’s a noticeable difference in the way football is played in Belgium in comparison to what he’s seen so far in the first month of training with the Citizens. “In Belgium it’s more physical,” he says. “There the play is very direct, while here it’s different – the players play, and there are more touches. Here the entire team can play football as opposed to there.” Patosi has been handed the number 10 jersey for the season, and is honoured to have been given the coveted shirt. “I wore the number 10 jersey in Belgium as well,” he says. “I don’t put any added pressure on myself, and the jersey number doesn’t say anything, but getting the number 10 is a great honour.” Patosi could make his debut for City in their first official game of the season when they take on Polokwane City in their MTN8 semi-final on 12 August. Read Full Story
