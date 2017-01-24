You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pasuwa to resign as Zimbabwe coach
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Pasuwa to resign as Zimbabwe coach

The Warriors’ third appearance at the continental showpiece came to a premature end on Monday following their disappointing 4-2 defeat to Tunisia, meaning the Zimbabweans managed just a single point from their three Group B games in Gabon. So woeful were the Warriors at the back this week that they conceded four first-half goals against the Tunisians, with the centre-back pairing of Elisha Muroiwa and Costa Nhamoinesu putting in shambolic displays. This website has since established that Pasuwa will walk away from the job and make way for another coach to take charge, before then pursuin Read Full Story
