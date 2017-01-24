Pasuwa rues concentration lapses
The Warriors looked in abysmal form in the first-half of Monday’s Group B encounter and found themselves 3-0 down with a little over 35 minutes gone on the clock.
And, although they found goals either side of half-time, the Zimbabweans again conceded in the second period to ultimately end their continental campaign.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, a clearly disappointed Pasuwa said: “We lacked concentration maybe in the first minutes of the game and maybe that made us lose the game.
“You can see the way we were leaving them unattended and allowing them to shoot a Read Full Story