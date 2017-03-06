Pastor asks PDP faithfuls to observe 21 days fasting and prayers
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful in the country and in the Diaspora have been urged to observe 21 days fasting and prayers for the party which will commence from March 15 to end on April 5, 2017 as a solution for the crisis rocking the party, just as they have been told to plead with the former National Chairman of the party Senator Barnabas Gemade, to forgive them for wrongful removal from office.
