Paris Club refund: Low revenue, reconciliation delay payment to states

Fidelis Soriwei and Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja DWINDLING revenue generation into the Federation Account as well as the ongoing reconciliation of states’ claims by the Federal Government committee is the major factor delaying the payment of the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund to states. Findings by The PUNCH at the Federal Ministry of […] Read Full Story