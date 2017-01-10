Palacios remains in charge at Bucs
‘Njenje’ took over the coaching reins on a caretaker basis last year after Muhsin Ertugral resigned following an infamous 6-1 loss to SuperSport United.
Speculation has been inevitable that Pirates might be close to bringing in a new man before the second half of the season kicks off, and the latest whispers are that Bucs are monitoring Giovanni Solinas, who is set to leave Free State Stars with Serame Letsoaka set to take over.
Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael has also been heavily linked to the post yet KickOff.com understands that his appointment would be complicat Read Full Story