Update:  January 16, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 948 

Paez, Gabeya impress at Chiefs

The pair are currently training at Naturena with the view to possibly landing contracts. Paez is a forward who is available on a free following a spell with Venezuelan club Estudiantes de Merida while Gabeya has been doing duty for Big Bullets back home in Malawi. Information gathered by KickOff.com is that Paez has ‘Alexis Sanchez’ qualities in his game as he is direct and fast. Get the latest Chiefs news sent to your phone. SMSs cost R1.50. Though having already played in Peru, Venezuela, Slovenia, Italy and Spain, he is still 26. Paez was born in Venezuela to Italian parents and Read Full Story
Sports

