PTD boss to members: Observe ban on night journey to avert auto tragedy

THE National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Comrade Salimon Oladiti, has enjoined members to desist from night journey and abide by the ban placed on such by the union in the interest of the general [...] The post PTD boss to members: Observe ban on night journey to avert auto tragedy appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story