PSL weekend: Five things we learnt
Chiefs are in for a long seasonSteve Komphela blamed the pitch for his side’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic, but there are bigger things to worry about at Chiefs. Amakhosi are just not convincing and using the same line-up but expecting different results won’t get them anywhere. It could be another long and painful season for Amakhosi.
Oupa Manyisa still has a lot to offerIt’s clear that when he was still at Pirates, Oupa Manyisa had fallen into a comfort zone. It’s still early in the season, but there are signs that the midfielder could return to his best now that he is in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates are promisingThe Buccaneers are already getting excited and they’ve got good reason to do so after their 1-0 win over Chippa United. It was not their best performance, but it’s promising. There’s a structure in the team and, more importantly, there’s strong competition in the team, with the likes of Happy Jele and Ayanda Gcaba not guaranteed starts.
This could be Zwane’s seasonThemba Zwane scored a great goal against SuperSport United and there’s certainly more from where that came from. Zwane has for long played in the shadow of players such as Khama Billiat and the departed Keagan Dolly, but this could be the season Zwane proves to be Sundowns’ best player.
Maritzburg are going to be a nightmare to play against this season. They know how to absorb pressure and catch teams on the counter attack, just as they did in their 2-0 victory over Platinum Stars and in their 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8. They could be this season's surprise package.