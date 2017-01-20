You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  PSL to Europe big-money moves
Update:  January 20, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 593 

PSL to Europe big-money moves

READ: Dolly says thank you Masandawana He will be the latest player to swap the Premier Soccer League for an European league after the French club triggered the R25-million buy-out clause in his contract. But where does that place him on the all-time list of transfers from South Africa to Europe? KickOff.com runs the numbers on the top five past deals, taking into account the value when they were made and what the transfer fee would be today adjusted to the current exchange rate. Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone. SMSs cost R1.50. BENNI MCCARTHY Transfer: Seven Stars to Ajax Ams Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top