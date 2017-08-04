You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  PSL release 2017/18 fixtures
August 04, 2017 

Bidvest Wits will start their championship defence against title rivals Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium on Friday, August 18. There are two derbies the next day, as SuperSport United host Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City welcome Baroka, while Orlando Pirates will entertain Chippa United later that evening. AmaZulu face Free State Stars on their return to the topflight in Durban, with Ajax Cape Town up against Golden Arrows in the Mother City. Kaizer Chiefs will begin their campaign with a trip to Bloemfontein Celtic on August 20 on the same day that Platinum Stars tackle visiting Maritzburg United. Amakhosi will host the first Soweto Derby with Pirates on October 28, with the return duel on March 13. The MTN8 quarter-finals start next Friday when holders Wits take on Arrows in Johannesburg. Opening round of fixtures: August 18 Wits vs CT City at Bidvest Stadium (20h00) August 19 Polokwane vs Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h00) SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium (15h00) AmaZulu vs Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium (15h00) Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United at Orlando Stadium (18h00) Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium (20h15) August 20 Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (15h00) Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs at Free State Stadium (15h00) Read Full Story
