You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  PSL praise for Sundowns
Update:  January 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 439 

PSL praise for Sundowns

READ: Downs win big at CAF awards Mosimane was voted as the CAF African Coach of the Year after he guided Mamelodi Sundowns to their first CAF Champions League triumph and also an impressive spell in domestic league, Absa Premiership. Mosimane becomes the first South African to win this award. Onyango, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, was voted as the CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa edging teammate Khama Billiat and Zambia’s Rainford Kalaba. Mamelodi Sundowns, who were voted as the CAF African Club of the Year, beat the likes of TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Co Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top