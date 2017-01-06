PSL praise for Sundowns
READ: Downs win big at CAF awards
Mosimane was voted as the CAF African Coach of the Year after he guided Mamelodi Sundowns to their first CAF Champions League triumph and also an impressive spell in domestic league, Absa Premiership.
Mosimane becomes the first South African to win this award.
Onyango, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, was voted as the CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa edging teammate Khama Billiat and Zambia’s Rainford Kalaba.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who were voted as the CAF African Club of the Year, beat the likes of TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Co Read Full Story