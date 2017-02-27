PSL fines Downs and Mosimane
PSL officials had to intervene after Downs coach Pitso Mosimane resisted sitting on the left-hand dugout at Loftus Stadium, resulting in a squabble with his opponents who had started their warm-ups on the right side of the pitch.
KickOff.com has received the ruling from the PSL on the matter in which the club, coach and CEO Sizwe Nzimande have been fined, which reads as follows:
“Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane and Sizwe Nzimande were found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.
The Disciplinary Committee verdict is as follows:
