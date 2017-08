PSG beat Guingamp 3-0 as Neymar scores on debut

Neymar wasted no time in making an impact on the field for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Guingamp on Sunday. The Brazilian world record signing was handed a start by coach Unai Emery for the game in Brittany, two days after international clearance came through for his 222 million-euro […] Read Full Story