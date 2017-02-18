PIB to scrap PPPRA, DPR, others – Senators
STRONG indications have emerged that if the present Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is finally passed into law by the National Assembly, the existing Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and Petroleum Inspectorate (PI ) would be scrapped, thereby give way for the creation of a new body, the Nigeria Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NPRC.
The post PIB to scrap PPPRA, DPR, others – Senators appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story