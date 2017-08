PDP wins Gombe bye-election

The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Kawuwa Malala has been declared winner of Dukku North Constituency bye-election in to the Gombe State House of Assembly. The Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed announced the results in Malala, Dukku Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. He said Malala polled 7,060 votes to defeat his opponent