Home
News
Business
Politics
Sports
Tech
Health
Entertainment
About Us
Contact
You are here:
Home
»
Politics
» PDP to adopt political solution to leadership crisis
Update:
March 01, 2017
| Source:
The Punch Politics
41267
PDP to adopt political solution to leadership crisis
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum said it had resolved to adopt political, rather than legal approach, to seek a lasting solution to the party’s leadership crisis...
Read Full Story
Politics
Newsletter
All Time Most Popular Stories
Fuel price hike: Togo police shoot protesters
News
Buzz: 41267
BREAKING: Senate begins Onnoghen’s screening
News
Buzz: 41267
Plateau releases N100m for reclamation of gully sites
News
Buzz: 41267
[BREAKING] Xenophobic attacks: Senate names delegation to South Africa
News
Buzz: 41267
Austria arrests two Nigerians over forced prostitution
News
Buzz: 41267
Court adjourns Abuja market tussle case to March 29
News
Buzz: 41267
Gunman called ‘Meet to Kill’ admits killing Cambodian critic
News
Buzz: 41267
Barack, Michelle Obama sign $60m bumper book deal
News
Buzz: 41267
Meet ‘God’, the Benin devil-hunting female pastor
News
Buzz: 41267
Gambia scraps age limit for presidential candidates
News
Buzz: 41267
Back to Top