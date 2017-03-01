You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  PDP to adopt political solution to leadership crisis
Update:  March 01, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Politics 41267 

PDP to adopt political solution to leadership crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum said it had resolved to adopt political, rather than legal approach, to seek a lasting solution to the party’s leadership crisis... Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Fuel price hike: Togo police shoot protesters News   Buzz: 41267
BREAKING: Senate begins Onnoghen’s screening News   Buzz: 41267
Plateau releases N100m for reclamation of gully sites News   Buzz: 41267
[BREAKING] Xenophobic attacks: Senate names delegation to South Africa News   Buzz: 41267
Austria arrests two Nigerians over forced prostitution News   Buzz: 41267
Court adjourns Abuja market tussle case to March 29 News   Buzz: 41267
Gunman called ‘Meet to Kill’ admits killing Cambodian critic News   Buzz: 41267
Barack, Michelle Obama sign $60m bumper book deal News   Buzz: 41267
Meet ‘God’, the Benin devil-hunting female pastor News   Buzz: 41267
Gambia scraps age limit for presidential candidates News   Buzz: 41267

Back to Top