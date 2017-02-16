PDP member claims Buhari’s photos with Saraki, Dogara in London yesterday were from 2015
It’s hilarious for anyone to think that Saraki will cover up for president Buhari but according to PDP member Babasola Kuti, the photos from President Buhari’s meeting with Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in London yesterday, were taken in 2015. But then a photo from Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo’s inauguration […]
The post PDP member claims Buhari’s photos with Saraki, Dogara in London yesterday were from 2015 appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story