Update:  May 20, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 299 

PDP leading in Katsina House of Reps by-election [SEE RESULT]

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is currently leading in the House of Representatives bye-election going on in Katsina State. Katsina is the state of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The election is being conducted for the Mashi-Dutsi federal constituency. Here are the bye-election results of some polling units in the constituency. [&#8230;] PDP leading in Katsina House of Reps by-election [SEE RESULT] Read Full Story
News

