PDP leadership tussle: I will not resign for Wike, Fayose or ex-ministers – Ali Modu Sheriff

As the leadership tussle in the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) continues to brew, the embattled national chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, has said that he will not heed the call by governors Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, and a group of ex-ministers from the party that he should resign his position... Read Full Story