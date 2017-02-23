You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  PDP lawmakers disown Sheriff, head to Supreme Court
Update:  February 23, 2017   |   Source:  Business Day 

PDP lawmakers disown Sheriff, head to Supreme Court

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday disassociated themselves from the PDP leadership led by Ali Modu Sheriff, despite the ruling of an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt. Leo Ogor, Minority Leader who expressed utter disappointment at the outcome of the legal tussle between both factions [&#8230;] The post PDP lawmakers disown Sheriff, head to Supreme Court appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story
