PDP doubts police report on Rivers N111 million bribe

A day after the police presented N111 million cash reportedly recovered from 23 INEC officials as bribed offered them by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to compromise the National Assembly re-run polls in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the report, saying it lacked credibility. The post PDP doubts police report on Rivers N111 million bribe appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story