PDP crisis: Our party can never die – Jibrin replies Obasanjo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, on Saturday declared that the “PDP can never die.” He made the declaration in response to claim by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo , who said the fortune of the PDP had sunk since he left the party... Read Full Story