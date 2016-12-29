You are here:  Home  »  News  »  PDP a party of politicians that has lost its sense of direction, focus – decampees
Update:  December 29, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 252 

PDP a party of politicians that has lost its sense of direction, focus – decampees

Tension mounts in the Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the former Secretary to State Government, Chief Philip Dada, the former Commissioner for Cultural and Tourism Hon Dauda Esu and one time Permanent Secretary in Nasarawa State, Mr Silas Dako dumped PDP to join forces with the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) to actualize the change slogan of the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration. The post PDP a party of politicians that has lost its sense of direction, focus &#8211; decampees appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top