Oyedeji’s 74th minute penalty kick hands ABS FC Match Day 7 win
Samuel Oyedeji’s 74th minute goal from the penalty kick spot was enough for Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC to secure a 1-0 victory over visiting MFM Football Club of Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 7 fixture was played on Thursday at the […]
