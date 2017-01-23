You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ovono to make way for Okwuosa
January 23, 2017 

Ovono to make way for Okwuosa

This website yesterday broke the news that Pirates had signed Okwuosa and fullback Marc van Heerden from Chippa United as part of a swap deal involving Justice Chabalala, Donald Mokondelela, Sello Japhta and Nkosinathi Mthiyane. ALSO READ: Lorch returns to Pirates Ovono, meanwhile, has been frozen out at Mayfair since making two early season blunders, with the club settled on the fact that they will have to allow him to leave. His handlers have since been pursuing options in North Africa and the Middle East, while they have also found a Turkish club keen to have a closer look in him. With each Read Full Story
