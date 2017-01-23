Ovono to make way for Okwuosa
This website yesterday broke the news that Pirates had signed Okwuosa and fullback Marc van Heerden from Chippa United as part of a swap deal involving Justice Chabalala, Donald Mokondelela, Sello Japhta and Nkosinathi Mthiyane.
Ovono, meanwhile, has been frozen out at Mayfair since making two early season blunders, with the club settled on the fact that they will have to allow him to leave.
His handlers have since been pursuing options in North Africa and the Middle East, while they have also found a Turkish club keen to have a closer look in him.
