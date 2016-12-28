Ovono set for Saudi Arabia switch
The talented yet error-prone 23-year-old is set to join an unnamed team in Saudi Arabia next month.
Ovono has spent almost five months on the sidelines at Pirates since last featuring against Bidvest Wits in an MTN 8 clash back in August.
If the Equatoguinean stopper were to have last gloved-up for the Buccaneers at the Bidvest Stadium then it will serve as a rather ignominious last outing for Ovono who was at fault for both goals that Pirates conceded en route to being dumped out of the competition.
According to a source close the former Deportivo Mongomo goalkeeper, the player has already ag Read Full Story