You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Our ancestors fully endorse you – Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki
Update:  January 21, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Our ancestors fully endorse you – Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki

IN what could be described as a rare privilege to any governor of Edo state, Oba of Benin, OMO N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, yesterday paid a historic visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House for about four hours, with his senior chiefs, declaring his unalloyed support to his administration, adding “you have the full support of our ancestors to be in office”. The post Our ancestors fully endorse you &#8211; Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top