Our ancestors fully endorse you – Oba Ewuare II tells Obaseki
IN what could be described as a rare privilege to any governor of Edo state, Oba of Benin, OMO N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, yesterday paid a historic visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House for about four hours, with his senior chiefs, declaring his unalloyed support to his administration, adding “you have the full support of our ancestors to be in office”.
