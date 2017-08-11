Osun retirees protest a year of unpaid pensions
Retired staff of the 30 Local Government Councils in Osun state have said that the state owes them a year of pensions, explaining that non-payment of their entitlements had worsened their living conditions, making life unbearable for many of them. The coordinator, Forum of Local Government Retirees, Lanre Fadahunsi, noted that in the last 24 […]
