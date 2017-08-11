You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osun retirees protest a year of unpaid pensions
Update:  August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Osun retirees protest a year of unpaid pensions

Retired staff of the 30 Local Government Councils in Osun state have said that the state owes them a year of pensions, explaining that non-payment of their entitlements had worsened their living conditions, making life unbearable for many of them. The coordinator, Forum of Local Government Retirees, Lanre Fadahunsi, noted that in the last 24 [&#8230;] The post Osun retirees protest a year of unpaid pensions appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top