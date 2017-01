Osun pensioners laud Aregbesola for paying arrears of pension

Over 3,000 Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Osun State under the aegis of Triangular Group of Pensioners have lauded the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for paying the arrears of their pension up to December 2016.