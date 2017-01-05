Osinbajo: Nigeria can’t be Islamised
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday enjoined faith-based organisations in the country to shun rumours that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was moving to Islamise Nigeria. He told religious leaders after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) in his office, that they should dwell on facts. Recall […]
The post Osinbajo: Nigeria can’t be Islamised appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story