Osinbajo visits Lagos airport, inspects facilities
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid an unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday. The visit, which caught many airport workers by surprise, was the first by either a vice president or president in acting capacity. Osinbajo, who dressed in navy blue attire with black shoes and cap to match, arrived […]
