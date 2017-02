Osinbajo visits Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Acting Vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will arrive in Imo state, tomorrow for a one-day working visit as well as commission some projects in the state. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.