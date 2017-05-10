You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
Update:  May 10, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 343 

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja The meeting started around 10:00 a.m. when Osinbajo called for the rendition of the National anthem. All FEC meetings since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10 commenced by 11:00 a.m. But Wednesday meeting,Read More The post Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top