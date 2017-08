Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Friday join other world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in the country’s capital, Kigali. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement. Akande said Osinbajo would return to the country immediately after the inauguration. The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, […] Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria Read Full Story