You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osinbajo directs heads of PenCom,ICPC, others to resume ahead of Senate’s confirmation
Update:  August 19, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

Osinbajo directs heads of PenCom,ICPC, others to resume ahead of Senate’s confirmation

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the newly appointed chairmen of the National Pension Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission to resume duty. Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary and Director Press Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known inRead More The post Osinbajo directs heads of PenCom,ICPC, others to resume ahead of Senate&#8217;s confirmation appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top