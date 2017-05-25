You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osinbajo congratulates Edwin Clark at 90
Osinbajo congratulates Edwin Clark at 90

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has felicitated with former Federal Commissioner of Information and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 90th birthday, which comes up on May 25. Osinbajo, in a statement, joined family members, friends, colleagues and the entire Ijaw nation in commemorating the milestone in the life of the nationalist, whoseRead More The post Osinbajo congratulates Edwin Clark at 90 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
