Osinbajo cannot replace Buhari in 2019 if president dies – Northern Elders
Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, has maintained that should President Muhammadu Buhari’s failing health prevents him from seeking re-election in 2019, the North must retain the presidency. Abdullahi stressed that the region must be allowed to field a presidential candidate through the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 should Buhari fail to […]
Osinbajo cannot replace Buhari in 2019 if president dies – Northern Elders
Read Full Story