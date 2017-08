Osinbajo approves appointment of 21 permanent secretaries

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, announced this in a statement by Mr Haruna Imrana, Director, Communications in the office on Thursday in Abuja. The permanent secretaries are Ehuria Ekeoma […] Read Full Story