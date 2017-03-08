You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osinbajo, a selfless leader, Law reform advocate – Aregbesola
Update:  March 08, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

Osinbajo, a selfless leader, Law reform advocate – Aregbesola

Felicitates with Acting President at 60 Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has joined other prominent Nigerians to felicitate with the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he clocks 64.  Aregbesola, in a state statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, described Osinbajo as a judicial revolutionary [&#8230;] The post Osinbajo, a selfless leader, Law reform advocate &#8211; Aregbesola appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top