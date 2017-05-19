You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo, 89 others shortlisted for SAN [See Full List]
Update:  May 19, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 115 

Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo, 89 others shortlisted for SAN [See Full List]

Akinlolu Osinbajo, a brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo is part of a 91-man shortlist for the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title. The Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) released a list of 91 candidates considered for SAN on Thursday. Secretary of LPPC, Gambo Saleh, said the candidates [&#8230;] Osinbajo&#8217;s brother, Keyamo, 89 others shortlisted for SAN [See Full List] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top