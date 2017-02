Oshoala to earn 7 times Arsenal salary in China

The details of Asisat Oshoala’s new contract with Chinese side, Dalian Quanjian, have been revealed. The Super Falcons forward will earn N7million monthly – almost 7 times more than what she was receiving at Arsenal Ladies. This was revealed by the chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, MFM FC, Godwin Enakhena... Read Full Story