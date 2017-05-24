Ortom replies Mark over wheelbarrow mocking
The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has replied Ex-Senate President, David Mark, saying Senator Mark is jealous of his achievements, a reason he made unsavoury comments about his developmental strides when he compared his (Ortom’s) developmental empowerment in Benue state with that of the Rivers state government led by Governor Nyesom Wike in a rather derogatory manner.
