You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ortom fires back at David Mark for mocking him over wheelbarrow saga
Update:  May 24, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 297 

Ortom fires back at David Mark for mocking him over wheelbarrow saga

Benue State governor has fired back at former senate president, David Mark for recently mocking him over the alleged distribution of wheelbarrows to Benue youths. Mark had while commissioning Brick House and the chapel at government house, Port Harcourt, mocked his state governor, Ortom for distributing wheelbarrows while others were busy building roads and brides. [&#8230;] Ortom fires back at David Mark for mocking him over wheelbarrow saga Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top