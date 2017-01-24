You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Onyango upbeat despite AFCON exit
Update:  January 24, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 331 

Onyango upbeat despite AFCON exit

The Cranes head into the final round of Group D fixtures, against Mali on Wednesday, with only pride on the line, with the side sitting on zero points after losing to Ghana and Egypt in their opening two AFCON games, leaving them mathematically unable to progress. Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Onyango, though, believes even their shortcomings in Gabon have positives, with Uganda to face Group D rivals Ghana and Egypt in 2018 World Cup qualifying action later this year. Speaking ahead of their final Group D fixture, an upbeat Onyango told The Star: “This Afcon was good for the guys because we Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top