January 19, 2017 

Onyango banking on experience

The shot-stopper played an integral role for the Brazilians last season as they clinched the 2015/16 Absa Premiership title, before going on to lift the CAF Champions League crown late last year. Onyango has since turned his attentions to the international stage, where Uganda are currently battling it out in AFCON Group D, although they already stumbled at the first hurdle in Gabon after losing 1-0 to Ghana in their opener on Tuesday. The keeper, though, remains confident in both his abilities and of those possessed by his Uganda Cranes team-mates. He said via a post from Sundowns on Twit Read Full Story
Sports

