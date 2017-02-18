Onitsha Fire Outbreak: Gov. Ugwuanyi takes proactive measures
IN a bid to avert the ugly incident of what happened recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, as a result of the fire outbreak from a fuel station, which affected some buildings, vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the state’s fire service at Otigba junction, Enugu, to ascertain its level of preparedness and efficiency in the event of any inferno or similar occurrence in the state.
