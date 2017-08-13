You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Oni to Jonathan: Apologise to Nigerians for your corrupt govt
Update:  August 13, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Oni to Jonathan: Apologise to Nigerians for your corrupt govt

Deputy National Chairman south of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Segun Oni also said that the former President should not be talking about what he did or failed to do concerning corruption.  He said the former President failed in his bid to fight corruption as there were no results to show for his efforts,Read More The post Oni to Jonathan: Apologise to Nigerians for your corrupt govt appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
